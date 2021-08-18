Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc. (TSXV: QNC) (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") today announces its participation in the Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI), an international consortium of companies, institutions, and universities whose mission is to raise awareness and develop policies which will serve as a guide for the creation of a robust quantum ecosystem in the Western world.

The Hudson Institute has identified quantum computing and quantum cybersecurity as critical and strategic technologies with inevitable impact on national security and on the economy, hence the creation of QAI helps to foster more urgency among the cybersecurity industry to establish necessary global standards for securing quantum communication.

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, commented "We are very excited and honored to have been invited to join the QAI. We believe our innovative approach to Quantum Random Numbers Generators can solve the inherent challenges of modern-day encryption and it positions QeM to be a valuable and contributing member of the QAI".

QeM's second generation QRNGs is based on the quantum tunneling phenomenon created by electrons and show distinctive advantages in term of robustness, speed, scalability, and cost which is perfect to address the cryptographic needs of Datacenters, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies industries.

"As the quantum computer threat to today's encryption system grows more real, innovative approaches to quantum security and safety will be determine which companies dominate the post-quantum cryptography landscape," says Arthur Herman, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and Director of Hudson's Quantum Alliance Initiative.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

