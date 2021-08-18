Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Cloud Productivity Gold Partner Status.

The prestigious accolade is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide and is a recognised mark of the highest standards for technology and business performance worldwide.

Microsoft's Cloud Productivity competency focuses on Options' skills in delivering innovative Office 365 solutions and helping clients deploy and manage applications such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and Microsoft Teams.

This achievement marks the latest in Options' expansion to offer a fully cloud-agnostic platform. The addition of Cloud Productivity Gold Partner status is part of an ongoing initiative to bring increased solution flexibility, allowing for fully Public Cloud solution deployment. Alongside their existing CloudConnect solution, Options can provide solution architecture, deployment, and management services utilising Microsoft's global platform Public Cloud.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "Options has been a leading Microsoft partner and provider of Microsoft Cloud-based solutions to the financial front office for over a decade. Achieving Gold Partner Status across several Microsoft competencies has been, and continues to be, an integral part of our Cloud strategy. We have dedicated significant time and resources to completing over 40 differentMicrosoft certifications, to ensure our clients are receiving the highest quality product delivered by our industry-leading team, all within our investment bank-grade security wrapper."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including their recognition as a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner, partnership with Quercus Technology Group, attainment of VMware Cloud Verified Status, and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

ENDS

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005532/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Press Contact: Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com