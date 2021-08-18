DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 18-Aug-2021 / 17:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name LF Group DMCC 2. Reason for the notification Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey a) Position/status Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 1) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.02 38 9.10 696 9.10 999 9.10 197 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 17555.04 d) Aggregated volume 1930 Price 9.096 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction CBOE Europe - BXE Dark Order Book (BATD) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 2) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.10 1517 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 13804.70 d) Aggregated volume 1517 Price 9.10 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction CBOE Europe - BXE Periodic (BATP) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 3) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.02 46 9.10 477 9.10 1441 9.10 641 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9.10 226 9.10 178 Aggregated information 27369.39 d) Aggregated volume 3009 Price 9.096 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction CBOE Europe - CXE Dark Order Book (CHID) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 4) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.10 200 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 1820.00 d) Aggregated volume 200 Price 9.10 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (JPSI) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 5) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.10 10828 9.10 22474 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 303048.20 d) Aggregated volume 33302 Price 9.10 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.10 426 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 3876.60 d) Aggregated volume 426 Price 9.10 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction Morgan Stanley and Co. International PLC (MSIP) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 7) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.10 4766 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 43370.60 d) Aggregated volume 4766 Price 9.10 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction Turquoise Plato (TRQM) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 8) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 9.10 333 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 3030.30 d) Aggregated volume 333 Price 9.10 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-17 f) Place of the transaction Goldman Sachs International - Systematic Internaliser (GSSI) g) Currency USD - United States Dollar

