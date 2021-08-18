Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 
Stuttgart
18.08.21
08:04 Uhr
7,550 Euro
-0,400
-5,03 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
18.08.2021 | 16:49
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 18-Aug-2021 / 17:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            LF Group DMCC 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey 
a)      Position/status                       Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                     549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
1) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.02         38 
                                     9.10         696 
                                     9.10         999 
                                     9.10         197 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     17555.04 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      1930 
       Price                            9.096 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  CBOE Europe - BXE Dark Order Book (BATD) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
2) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.10         1517 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     13804.70 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      1517 
       Price                            9.10 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  CBOE Europe - BXE Periodic (BATP) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
3) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.02         46 
                                     9.10         477 
                                     9.10         1441 
                                     9.10         641 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     9.10         226 
                                     9.10         178 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     27369.39 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      3009 
       Price                            9.096 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  CBOE Europe - CXE Dark Order Book (CHID) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
4) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.10         200 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     1820.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      200 
       Price                            9.10 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (JPSI) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
5) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.10         10828 
                                     9.10         22474 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     303048.20 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      33302 
       Price                            9.10 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
6) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.10         426 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     3876.60 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      426 
       Price                            9.10 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Morgan Stanley and Co. International PLC 
                                     (MSIP) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
7) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.10         4766 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     43370.60 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      4766 
       Price                            9.10 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Turquoise Plato (TRQM) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
8) 
 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     9.10         333 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     3030.30 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      333 
       Price                            9.10 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-17 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Goldman Sachs International - Systematic 
                                     Internaliser (GSSI) 
g)      Currency                          USD - United States Dollar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 120308 
EQS News ID:  1227454 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227454&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
