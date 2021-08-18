Lief Labs Appears for the 6th Time on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Lief ranked No. 1,825 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 249 percent

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief has achieved recognition at No. 1,825 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"Lief is incredibly proud to be included for the sixth time in the Inc. 5000 ranking among America's most successful independent businesses," said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief Labs. "Lief's continued recognition on this list is a validation of the dedication and efforts of our entire team, which has proven to be particularly resilient in continuing to grow our business while maintaining our high quality standards and client service excellence through the unforeseen challenges of 2020."

Among the factors which contributed to Lief's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 ranking was the firm's strong revenue growth of 249 percent from 2017 through 2020. Lief also added 109 jobs over this period, providing valuable employment opportunities to the community and contributing to the economy.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

To view the Inc. 5000 2021 company profile for Lief Labs, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/lief-labs. Complete results of the 2021 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a 200,000 sq ft full-service, brand-new, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

