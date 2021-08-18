F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche receives FDA approval for first companion diagnostic to identify dMMR solid tumour patients eligible for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy

- Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly 10 million deaths annually.1, 2 In the U.S., approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2021.1
- Based on cancer biomarkers, the first-of-its-kind VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel helps determine which solid tumour patients may benefit from GSK immunotherapy.
- Roche/GSK collaboration represents an important step towards a personalised healthcare strategy for certain solid tumour patients.
Basel, 18 August 2021 - Rochein April 2021.
Read more about Roche innovation in MMR biomarker testing.
About the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel
The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is a label expansion of Roche's current on-market VENTANA MMR IHC Panel. The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is intended for the assessment of expression of MMR proteins in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded
