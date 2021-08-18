F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche receives FDA approval for first companion diagnostic to identify dMMR solid tumour patients eligible for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly 10 million deaths annually. 1, 2 In the U.S., approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2021. 1

Based on cancer biomarkers, the first-of-its-kind VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel helps determine which solid tumour patients may benefit from GSK immunotherapy.

Roche/GSK collaboration represents an important step towards a personalised healthcare strategy for certain solid tumour patients.

Basel, 18 August 2021 - Rochein April 2021.



Read more about Roche innovation in MMR biomarker testing.



About the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel

The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is a label expansion of Roche's current on-market VENTANA MMR IHC Panel. The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is intended for the assessment of expression of MMR proteins in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded

[4] Lee YC, S Lheureux, and AM Oza. Treatment strategies for endometrial cancer: current practice and perspective. Curr Opin Obstet Gynecol. 2017:29:47-58.

[5] GSK website, https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/data-from-garnet-study-indicates-robust-activity-of-dostarlimab-in-patients-with-advanced-or-recurrent-endometrial-cancer/

[6] Kato M, Takano M, Miyamoto M, et al. DNA mismatch repair-related protein loss as a prognostic factor in endometrial cancers. J Gynecol Oncol. 2015:26



Dr. Nicolas Dunant

Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Patrick Barth

Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein

Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Karsten Kleine

Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Nathalie Meetz

Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Roche Investor Relations Dr. Karl Mahler

Phone: +41 61 68-78503

e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)

Jon Kaspar Bayard

Phone: +41 61 68-83894

e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com) Dr. Sabine Borngräber

Phone: +41 61 68-88027

e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)

Dr. Bruno Eschli

Phone: +41 61 68-75284

e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com) Dr. Birgit Masjost

Phone: +41 61 68-84814

e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com) Dr. Gerard Tobin

Phone: +41 61 68-72942

e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com) Investor Relations North America Loren Kalm

Phone: +1 650 225 3217

e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)

Attachment