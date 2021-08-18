Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
18.08.21
18:02 Uhr
346,75 Euro
+2,03
+0,59 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
345,10348,4018:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2021 | 17:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche receives FDA approval for first companion diagnostic to identify dMMR solid tumour patients eligible for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy

  • Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly 10 million deaths annually.1, 2 In the U.S., approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2021.1
  • Based on cancer biomarkers, the first-of-its-kind VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel helps determine which solid tumour patients may benefit from GSK immunotherapy.
  • Roche/GSK collaboration represents an important step towards a personalised healthcare strategy for certain solid tumour patients.

Basel, 18 August 2021 - Rochein April 2021.

Read more about Roche innovation in MMR biomarker testing.

About the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel
The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is a label expansion of Roche's current on-market VENTANA MMR IHC Panel. The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is intended for the assessment of expression of MMR proteins in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded
[4] Lee YC, S Lheureux, and AM Oza. Treatment strategies for endometrial cancer: current practice and perspective. Curr Opin Obstet Gynecol. 2017:29:47-58.
[5] GSK website, https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/data-from-garnet-study-indicates-robust-activity-of-dostarlimab-in-patients-with-advanced-or-recurrent-endometrial-cancer/
[6] Kato M, Takano M, Miyamoto M, et al. DNA mismatch repair-related protein loss as a prognostic factor in endometrial cancers. J Gynecol Oncol. 2015:26

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com)
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com)
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com)		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com)
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)

Attachment

  • 18082021_Rx US pan_tumor_MR_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a6b0272a-cba1-43ad-b502-8550421936a8)

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.