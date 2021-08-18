DJ RUBIS: Haiti: no casualties within the staff, limited impact on operations

Paris, August 18, 2021, 6:00 pm

HAITI: no casualties within the staff,

limited IMPACT on operations

Haiti, already suffering from deep instability after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, must now overcome the consequences of the major earthquake which struck the southwest of the country on August 14th followed by tropical storm Grace which caused heavy rain in the area.

Rubis, which has been operating in Haiti since the acquisition of Dinasa and its subsidiary Sodigaz in May 2017, is relieved as all employees are safe and the impact on operations is limited. Out of the 125 gas stations operated by Dinasa - leading player in the fuel distribution with over 500,000 cbm distributed annually - only one is non-operational and three reported minor damages but remain operational.

Dinasa and Sodigaz have become more resilient because of the hardship experienced in recent years; the staff are 100% operational to meet the country's fuel needs in a context where logistic challenges are always significant.

In spite of the destruction caused by the earthquake in the south of the country, it is anticipated that the overall fuel demand in Haiti will remain stable in the coming weeks and months. Dinasa and Sodigaz are doing their utmost to deal with emergencies, directing fuel where most needed especially hospitals.

Moreover, Dinasa and Sodigaz are participating in collecting donations and helping earthquake victims in this challenging time for Haiti.

2021 Half-year results: September 9, 2021 (after market close)

