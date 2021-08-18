Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced the grant of a total of 3.82 million incentive stock options to directors, management, consultants and contractors. The options are for a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.60 per option share.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

