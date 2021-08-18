DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: August 18, 2021

The third coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 400,000,000 with a maturity of 177 days with 2 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 3,1980.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill Maturity Date 19.08.2021 Maturity (Day) 177 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN82115 Starting Date of Sale 22.02.2021 Ending Date of Sale 22.02.2021 Maturity Starting Date 23.02.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 400,000,000 Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 19.08.2021 Payment Date 19.08.2021

Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Payment Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 22.04.2021 21.04.2021 22.04.2021 3,0254 12,101,600.00 Yes 2 21.06.2021 19.06.2021 21.06.2021 3,2530 13,012,000.00 Yes 3 19.08.2021 18.08.2021 19.08.2021 3,1980 Principal/ Maturity Date 19.08.2021 18.08.2021 19.08.2021 400,000,000 Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

