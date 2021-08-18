Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, will release its Q2-2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results the following day on Thursday, August 26 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer and Dan Teguh, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time

Dial-in: (+1) 416 764 8658 (Toronto local)

(+1) 888-886-7786 (Toll-Free, North America)

To join the live audio webcast and to view the presentation slides visit:

http://meetingconnectsales.adobeconnect.com/hire2021/.

A replay of the call will be made available on hire.company.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps our clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success.

For further information, please contact:

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 264-9196

Email: sdealy@hire.company

Web: hire.company

Nikhil Thadani, Investor Relations (Sophic Capital)

Phone: (647) 670-0997

Email: nik@SophicCapital.com

