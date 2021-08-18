Chennai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Word of mouth and personal recommendations are still one of the best methods of marketing for businesses. For centuries, word-of-mouth recommendations have influenced purchasing decisions on everything from buying a new car to restaurant recommendations to software vendors. It's no coincidence that you and your network share a few of the same favorite things. Who doesn't love hearing about a great product or service from a trustworthy source?





Word of Mouth - Kaching



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93623_e8cbe3e8f4ea28cb_001full.jpg

As more brands work to boost their lead acquisition process using organic networks, there's much to gain from developing a killer word-of-mouth marketing (WOMM) strategy. While it would be nice for every single campaign to end up on Mashable or Buzzfeed, marketing by word-of-mouth has invaluable impacts on your brand beyond one-time viral campaigns.

Word-of-mouth interactions have been impacting businesses for as long as commerce has been around. In today's digital world, word-of-mouth opportunities are always at our fingertips but being able to track where your customers are coming from is increasingly difficult and almost non-existent in today's digital economy. Kaching is the innovative new solution designed to transform how organizations utilize word of mouth recommendations. The platform recently raised seed funding from angel investors, including the founders of Swiggy, Bounce, and Indiamart, and funds like FirstCheque, LetsVenture, with participation from the likes of Vignesh Ramanujam and Anmol Maini.

Since the very first business opened, word of mouth and personal recommendations from satisfied customers is the best way to drive new customers. In this fast-paced digital world, being able to track how your customers are being referred has never been more challenging.

Kaching is the preeminent new solution that is transforming word-of-mouth. Businesses are able to choose a unique referral reward for their customers, which they can then start promoting to their friends and on social media platforms. When these customers begin to redeem these promotions, you can then scan which of your influencers it was that referred them through the Kaching Referral Scanner App. This ensures that you have all of your referral data in one easy solution, allowing you to track which customers are driving the most traffic towards your business through word of mouth!





Kaching Referral Scanner App



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93623_e8cbe3e8f4ea28cb_002full.jpg

Merchant's who subscribe to the Kaching platform get a variety of collateral and marketing assets to help drive and track the increased foot traffic. Some of those assets include their very own referral scanner application used at the POS with every customer, a fully digital customer tracking dashboard as well as in store marketing assets to attract more customers.

In addition, where data is critical to any online/offline marketing campaigns, Kaching's dashboard has some state of the art data very useful to merchants in Retail such as bill number, bill value, ID of the referrer, timestamp of transaction, and total sales generated. With this custom data provided by the Kaching platform, a Retailer will know exactly the amount of business that is being generated from their own referral program and track their ROI. In today's world, this does not exist and Retailers have not been able to track referral business volume. The simplicity of the Kaching solution shortens the learning curve and speeds up the time to implementation for any Retailer that is looking to increase ROI, amplify foot traffic and establish a loyal following across their social media channels. For just one simple flat monthly fee, you can have your very own revenue generating referral network implemented with agility and scale through Kaching.

To check out more on the Kaching Referral Solution, check out the below video which breaks down every feature on how it is revolutionizing the referral and retail industry.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtXdP3790io

It is stated that 83% of consumers say they either completely or somewhat trust word-of-mouth recommendations from family, colleagues, and friends about products and services - making these recommendations the highest ranked source for trustworthiness. This is exactly why Kaching has developed a solution towards building channels for word of mouth to occur. They are implementing more types of rewards programs like referral and influencer programs to promote word of mouth to occur.

Shiv Shankar Ganesh, Founder at Kaching states, "As you can see, word of mouth plays a huge role in increasing your brand's trust, and reputation. Though it's not a new phenomenon, it's important to realize that this happens because people trust their friend's point of view, experience, and thoughts of your brand over the thoughts of the business itself. It's much easier, not to mention more authentic, to hear someone you personally resonate with make a recommendation over the business proclaiming or stating it's the best."

Kaching offers several opportunities to the various players in the commerce ecosystem. First of all, Merchants benefit with the additional foot traffic to their store and increase in brand awareness and uplift in profits. Most stores see almost a 33% increase in same store sales and 140% increase in social media mentionsSecondly, the influencer who referred the customer to the store benefits by getting compensated for their efforts all in one simple app that is easily trackable. Lastly, the customer itself is able to buy a product or service at a discounted rate simply by showing their phone at the POS and having a frictionless experience.

By combining Retail, Social Media and WoM Marketing, Kaching has mastered how to centralize all 3 components of this ecosystem into a simplified user friendly platform that everyone can benefit from. Kaching enables creators, celebrities, moms, influencers, high-school kids, and everyday people to get rewarded for referring their friends and followers to businesses they love.

Vidya Venkatesh, Co-Founder at Kaching added, "Being able to understand your customers and how your marketing methods are working is crucial to any business. At Kaching, we know that word of mouth is still one of the most important marketing tools that a company has, and our unique new platform is transforming its impact on your brand. Our illustrious tool will let businesses easily develop a clear strategy to promote their brand, allowing them to create a unique referral rewards program alongside providing them with in-depth analytics of its performance."

There's no question that WoM marketing is the best way to engage customers and drive more sales for brands across verticals. How brands engage with their customers is quickly changing in both tone and strategy. As trust in paid advertising declines, word-of-mouth marketing benefits via social networks and organic reach have become effective ways of leveraging this strategy. This is why Kaching has a unique product that will revolutionize WOM Marketing for businesses of various verticals.

For more information about Kaching or scheduling a demo you can simply visit here.

Media Contact:

Name: Shiv Shankar Ganesh

Company: Kaching Software Pvt LTD

Email: sales@kaching.co.in

Phone: (737) 237-2831

Address: 1, RK puram, 1st street, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600033

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93623