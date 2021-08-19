Web Hosting Secrets Revealed: Latest Figures From Leading Web Hosting Companies Show Prices Remain Unchanged in 2021

Shared Hosting prices, according to the latest figures by WebHostingSecretsRevaled (WHSR), show that pricing has vastly remained unchanged in 2021, making shared hosting worth considering for start-ups.

PERAK, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / WebHostingSecretRevealed(WHSR) currently published market research shows that basic shared hosting can cost anywhere from $3.00 to $7.50 per month. On the other hand, VPS Hosting starts at $15.50 and goes all the way up to $28.05 per month. However, one of the ways to save money is to skip the monthly pricing and subscribe to annual hosting. Paying for the entire year or even 5 years at a time can help save a significant amount of money.

Any individual who wants to host a website can start with as little as $0.00; webhost does not charge for signing up to the entry plan, or consequently, entry plan renewal. However, experts and many in the online business community feel that the entry-level plan isn't for most people serious about starting a website like an eCommerce store or maybe even a website for a slew of services. Shared and often entry-level hosting is slow, customer service, in general, isn't great, and it may be only a matter of months after which individuals or businesses might need to upgrade.

WHSR Research has spent a significant amount of time analyzing around 255 companies offering shared hosting and 250 web hosts offering VPS hosting. For the most part, the verdict is that anyone serious about running a business online will want to choose VPS hosting. However, shared hosting is a great way for businesses and individuals on the budget to get a website hosted.

Complete pricing data and analysis can be found on WebHostingSecretRevealed's official website at https://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net/website-hosting-cost . The company publishes industry-wide data gleaned from across the world.

"The shared hosting plans we've reviewed for this market research were mainly from entry-level to mid-level tier. However, for analysis purposes, we simplified the plans based on hosting a single domain, with mid-tier plans supporting up to half a dozen to 25 domains. Our research shows that these are a good choice for anyone who is just getting their feet wet," said one of the professionals that worked on the recently published market analysis.

He added, "The VPS plans are more complex mainly because they offer a slew of services. You can get plans starting from what's labeled as nano-sized on the low end to servers on the high end. Overall with VPS, the speeds are better, and the service is also an upgrade from the shared hosting."

About WebHostingSecretRevealed

Established in May of 2008, WHRS is on a mission to help educate and inform people in the market for hosting services. The website first started as a blog by solo web marketer Jerry Low, mainly to share his personal experiences with a couple of the hosting services he used. However, since then, the website and team behind it have grown to encompass all hosting services, packages and other aspects of the industry.

Contact details:

WebHostingSecretRevealed (WHSR)

2, Japan SCI 6, Sunway City Ipoh, 31150, Perak, Malaysia

hello@webhostingsecretrevealed.net

WebHostingSecretRevealed.net

SOURCE: Web Hosting Secrets Revealed

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660459/Latest-Figures-From-Leading-Web-Hosting-Companies-Show-Prices-Remain-Unchanged-in-2021