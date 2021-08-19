Victoria University Online Opens Next Intake for its 100% Online Master of Business Administration (Finance)

VU Online has announced the next intake for its popular online MBA (Finance), with enrolments closing on 1st September for the next online study period.

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / VU Online has announced enrollment for its online Master of Business Administration (Finance), which closes on 1st September for its next study period. Delivered by the internationally respected Victoria University Business School (VUBS), this program focuses on enhancing students' financial skillsets, as well as developing their knowledge and confidence in the corporate world.

In addition to having the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and expand their enterprise skills, students of the MBA (Finance) also benefit from VU Online's postgraduate Block Model. Winner of the LearnX Live! 2020 award for Best Online Learning Model, VU Online's postgraduate Block Model allows students to focus on one subject at a time over seven-week study periods. Unlike traditional on-campus programs, students can enjoy the flexibility that allows them to balance work and family commitments, while also being able to immerse themselves in their learning and maximise their retention.

Studying with VU also provides a unique and supported online learning experience. Stephen Abblitt, a Learning Designer with VU Online, says 'we work really hard with our academics to re-imagine the online experience...One of our main aims in these courses is to expose students to academic experts and industry leaders. We look at bringing in some really rich and authentic case studies to engage students, but we also look at how we can structure content and activities in a way that is really flexible for students.' Students can expect immersive activities, rigorous discussions and debates, and access to a wide variety of educational resources.

Business professionals who are looking to expand their skillset and successfully prepare for financial management and leadership positions can use VU Online's MBA (Finance) to help them reach their goals. 'Online study is really well-suited to self-motivated, self-directed learners who want to accelerate their career and be in the driver's seat,' says Abblitt. In addition, VU Online's MBA is designed to provide the same support and networking opportunities as on-campus programs. 'We work quite hard to ensure that our students feel connected and that they feel part of an online community,' says Abblitt, with students having access to four layers of personalised, academic and non-academic support.

Find out more about VU Online's MBA (Finance) and schedule a call with a Student Enrolment Advisor on 1300 043 531.

About VU Online .

CEO Magazine awarded Victoria University Online's MBA a tier-one rating in 2019's Global Rankings. Ranked among the world's top two per cent of universities by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, VU Online is respected by employers and professionals alike. Victoria University has students from across 175 countries, a diversity which the university believes brings richness and a unique experience to the environment.

