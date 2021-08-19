- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord Q2 EPS DKK 3.29.
- • Q2 revenue DKK 3,778 million vs. estimate DKK 4,092 million
- • Q2 EBITA DKK 635 million vs. estimate DKK 757 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|GN Store Nord Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
Q2 revenue DKK 3,778 million vs. estimate DKK 4,092 million• Q2 EBITA DKK 635 million vs. estimate DKK 757 million
|07:04
|GN Store Nord A/S: Interim Report Q2 2021: GN Store Nord delivers 49% organic revenue growth driven by strong growth in both GN Hearing and GN Audio
|Di
|PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
|(PLX AI) - GN Store Nord is likely to post significant organic growth as a group, but the performance of the Hearing division itself is a question mark, analysts said before earnings due on Thursday.•...
|Di
|GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program
|10.08.
|GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program
