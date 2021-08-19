- (PLX AI) - Flyr net loss for Q2 was NOK 64.7 million, and NOK 87.4 million for H1, while net cash flow in Q2 was NOK -60.8 million and NOK 501.0 million in H1 2021.
- • The company had a total cash balance of NOK 514.8 million at the quarter end
- • First flight to Tromsø on 30 June
- • The airline is currently operating three aircraft on domestic routes in Norway, and will launch flights from Oslo to Alicante, Malaga and Nice on August 21
- • One additional aircraft is planned for deployment during third quarter, and an additional two to four aircraft will be put into service by the end of the year
