- (PLX AI) - Geberit half year revenue CHF 1,833 million vs. estimate CHF 1,755 million.
- • half year net income CHF 460 million
- • Geberit expects a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies for FY
- • Geberit expects EBITDA margin at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 28% to 30%
- • Raw material prices relevant to Geberit are again expected to rise strongly in the third quarter compared to the second quarter at around 6%, company says
