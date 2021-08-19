Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
19.08.21
08:11 Uhr
8,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,50009:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2021 | 08:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm: Regarding results of a share buy-back offer

Joint stock company "Olainfarm", hereinafter referred to as - "the Company", hereby informs that on the 18th of August, 2021 joint stock company "AS "AB CITY"", registration number 40203174414, hereinafter referred to as - "the Offeror", according to the Section 79, Paragraph one of the Financial Instrument Market Law, submitted a report to the Company on the results of a share buy-back offer.

According to the report during the time period of the offer 2 427 408 shares of the Company were offered for sale. After implementation of the share buy-back offer in the disposal of the Offeror would be 2 427 408 shares or 17,23% from the total number of voting rights of the Company owned by the Offeror and indirectly acquired voting rights arising from the shares of the Company which constitute 30,85 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company, which in total constitutes 48,08% from the total number of voting rights of the Company.


OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.