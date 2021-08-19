Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021

Launch dynamics encouraging, but US regulatory situation challenging

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the second quarter 2021.

Financial overview April-June

Net sales amounted to SEK 66.4 M (0.0)

Operating loss amounted to SEK 344.8 M (loss: 399.3)

Loss for the period was SEK 24.1 M (loss: 401.0)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.32 (loss: 6.79)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30

Financial overview January-June

Net sales amounted to SEK 85.7 M (0.0)

Operating loss amounted to SEK 692.2 M (loss: 696.2)

Loss for the period was SEK 258.8 M (loss: 698.4)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 3.63 (loss: 12.20)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30

Significant events April-June

An application for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU was submitted in April

Topline results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced in May

Patient enrollment in the phase 2 PORT study was completed in May

A German affiliate was established in May

Clinical abstracts on melflufen was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology in June

New clinical and preclincal melflufen data was presented at the European Hematology Association meeting in June

Significant events after the reporting period

Updated results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced on July 8 : melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior PFS

Overall survival data, also released on July 8 , led to the FDA requesting a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, pending further investigation

FDA issued a safety alert to patients and health care professionals on July 28 , regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto in the OCEAN study.

Financial overview of the Group

(SEK thousand) 2021 Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Dec Net sales 66,374 - 85,729 - - Gross profit 63,552 - 82,579 - - Gross margin 96 % N/A 96 % N/A N/A Operating loss -344,836 -399,332 -692,167 -696,208 -1,591,279 Loss after tax -24,116 -401,041 -258,780 -698,370 -1,594,693 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0.32 -6.79 -3.63 -12.20 -25.57 Cash flow from operating

activities -346,695 -285,665 -733,409 -598,506 -1,296,509 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 999,384 937,773 999,384 937,773 840,255 R & D costs/operating expenses, % 41 % 57 % 45 % 63 % 54 %

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from PDC platform, PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. In 2021 the second compound from the PDC platform, OPD5, is estimated to enter clinical development.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

