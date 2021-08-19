Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Dow Jones News
19.08.2021 | 08:46
91 Leser
Hardman & Co Research: Pantheon International Plc: FY'21: 20% NAV growth; right place at right time 19-Aug-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research: FY'21: 20% NAV growth; right place at right time

PIP's buyout company sample reported FY'21 weighted average revenue and EBITDA growth of 13% and 20%, respectively, outperforming the MSCI World Index by 23% and 41%. Picking the right managers and co-investments (with the operational and financial support that PE provides) in resilient sectors generated this vastly superior growth. It has also led to higher valuation ratings, although PIP's average rating has moved from being 2.4% above the MSCI World Index level to 4.2% below. The balance sheet is strong and well positioned to fund new opportunities. The shares trade at a 21% discount to NAV.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy21-20-nav-growth-right-place-at-right-time/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1227506 19-Aug-2021

August 19, 2021 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
