Das Instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 6F6 CA92650P1045 VICTORY SQUARE TECHS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument 6F6 CA92650P1045 VICTORY SQUARE TECHS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 3W31 CA48311A1003 KAIZEN DISCOVERY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2021The instrument 3W31 CA48311A1003 KAIZEN DISCOVERY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2021Das Instrument 7ST SE0005392537 SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument 7ST SE0005392537 SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument AEND NL0000303709 AEGON NV (DEMAT.) EO-12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2021The instrument AEND NL0000303709 AEGON NV (DEMAT.) EO-12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2021Das Instrument DE000A1K0227 CO.DON AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument DE000A1K0227 CO.DON AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument RIA HK0281001443 RIVERA (HLDGS)LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument RIA HK0281001443 RIVERA (HLDGS)LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument US6393581003 NAVSIGHT HLD A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument US6393581003 NAVSIGHT HLD A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument CA53173V1013 LIDO MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2021The instrument CA53173V1013 LIDO MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument RIA HK0281001443 RIVERA (HLDGS)LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument RIA HK0281001443 RIVERA (HLDGS)LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument CNWK DE000A1K0227 CO.DON AG INH. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument CNWK DE000A1K0227 CO.DON AG INH. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 6EI PLRSYSA00014 RSY SA ZY 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument 6EI PLRSYSA00014 RSY SA ZY 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 9LM CA53173V1013 LIDO MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument 9LM CA53173V1013 LIDO MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 68D PLENAP000010 ENERGOAPARATURA ZY 0,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument 68D PLENAP000010 ENERGOAPARATURA ZY 0,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 84XA US6393581003 NAVSIGHT HLD A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument 84XA US6393581003 NAVSIGHT HLD A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021Das Instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2021The instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2021