SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,258 (1,683).

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 11,151 (8,864).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.19 (0.38).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 9,162 (8,704).

The gross margin reached 56.3% (55.7%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 28% and reached 5,968 (4,672) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 23%.

January - June in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,821 (4,179).

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 19,304 (17,800).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.89).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 18,635 (16,597).

The gross margin reached 54.4% (54.7%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 19% and reached 13,464 (11,270) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 20%.

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 34% (cleared for currency effects +43%). Covid-19 continues to affect sales and the market situation remains difficult to predict going forward, due to ongoing lockdowns and reduced marketing activities. Sales in the company's key market Germany increased by 13% (cleared for currency effects +19%).

increased by 13% (cleared for currency effects +19%). SciBase performed two successful directed share issues which raised approximately MSEK 66.5 net, after issue costs.

SciBase submitted the first US reimbursement application to CMS's Medicare Contractor in Florida , First Coast Service Options (FCSO). The application for Medicare coverage in Florida marks an important step in the reimbursement process for SciBase and is a necessary step towards broader penetration and usage of the Nevisense test.

, First Coast Service Options (FCSO). The application for Medicare coverage in marks an important step in the reimbursement process for SciBase and is a necessary step towards broader penetration and usage of the Nevisense test. SciBase received certification under the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

The new Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC) clinical application was launched following the completion of the MDR certification process.

A groundbreaking article by key SciBase collaborator Professor Cezmi Akdis presenting the "epithelial barrier hypothesis" was published in Nature Reviews Immunology. The article presented the background for the steep increase in allergic and other diseases over the last decades, and how this increase is connected to degradation in barrier function in the body.

A new clinical study from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) was published in the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (Allergy). In the study Nevisense was used to assess the skin barrier of patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) and could accurately detect signs of barrier degradation in atopic patients, even in visually unaffected skin. Nevisense measurements also correlated with relevant biomarkers for atopic dermatitis.

The notice to attend the AGM 2021 was published as well as the nominating committees supplementary proposal to nominate Dr Matt Leavitt for the Board of Directors.

for the Board of Directors. The AGM 2021 was held on May 18 .

. An EGM was held on June 16 th .

. The annual report 2020 was published on April 9 th.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase has entered into an agreement with Vator Securities AB ("Vator Securities") regarding the service as a Certified Adviser. Vator Securities will take over as Certified Adviser on September 28 , 2021. Until Vator Securities takes over, Avanza Bank AB will continue to act as Certified Adviser for the Company.







Apr 1 - June 30 Jan 1 - June 30 July 1 2020 -

June 30 2021 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rolling-12 2020 Net sales, SEK ths 2 258 1 683 4 821 4 179 10 163 9 521 Gross margin, % 56,3% 55,7% 54,4% 54,7% 52,5% 52,5% Equity/Asset ratio, % 87,3% 69,2% 87,3% 69,2% 81,7% 79,1% Net indebtness, multiple 0,15 0,44 0,15 0,44 0,22 0,26 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 88 192 30 450 88 192 30 450 88 192 41 427 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -9 162 -8 704 -18 635 -16 597 -35 899 -33 861 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,19 -0,38 -0,34 -0,89 -0,72 -1,12 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 1,59 1,44 1,65 1,68 1,25 1,50 Average number of shares, 000' 59 265 23 265 57 023 19 942 50 949 31 287 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 68 236 36 560 68 236 36 560 68 236 54 780 Share price at end of period, SEK 5,52 2,44 5,52 2,44 5,52 4,62 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 5 968 4 672 13 464 11 270 27 880 25 686 Average number of employees 17 16 17 16 17 16





This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 19, 2021.

Contact person: Michael Colérus, CFO. +46 70 341 34 72

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Phone: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza AB

Phone: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

