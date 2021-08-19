Anzeige
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
19.08.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 20 August 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,668,714 shares (DKK 65,668,714)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        12,370 shares (DKK 12,370)      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,681,084 shares (DKK 65,681,084)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·    200 shares at DKK 220.40,   
            ·    1,100 shares at DKK 466.20,  
            ·    200 shares at DKK 623.50,   
            ·    750 shares at DKK 636.50,   
            ·    478 shares at DKK 815.50,   
            ·    3,950 shares at DKK 939.50,  
            ·    575 shares at DKK 962.00,   
            ·    1,157 shares at DKK 1,032.00, 
            ·    1,077 shares at DKK 1,136.00, 
            ·    2,419 shares at DKK 1,145.00, 
            ·    40 shares at DKK 1,233.00,  
            ·    24 shares at DKK 1,424.00, and
            ·    400 shares at DKK 1,432.00  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011058
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
