Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 20 August 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,668,714 shares (DKK 65,668,714) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 12,370 shares (DKK 12,370) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,681,084 shares (DKK 65,681,084) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 200 shares at DKK 220.40, · 1,100 shares at DKK 466.20, · 200 shares at DKK 623.50, · 750 shares at DKK 636.50, · 478 shares at DKK 815.50, · 3,950 shares at DKK 939.50, · 575 shares at DKK 962.00, · 1,157 shares at DKK 1,032.00, · 1,077 shares at DKK 1,136.00, · 2,419 shares at DKK 1,145.00, · 40 shares at DKK 1,233.00, · 24 shares at DKK 1,424.00, and · 400 shares at DKK 1,432.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1011058