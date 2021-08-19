Vow ASA: Vow first half year 2021: Invitation to online presentation and Q&A on 26 August 2021

Vow ASA will release its report for the first half year of 2021 on Thursday 26 August at around 08:00 Central European Summer Timeand on the company's web site www.vowasa.com.

At 09:00 CEST on the same day, the company's CEO Henrik Badin will host an online presentation and answer questions from the audience in a following Q&A session. He will be joined by the newly appointed CEO of Vow Green Metals, Cecilie Jonassen. The session will be held in English. A replay of the presentation and Q&A will be made available on www.vowasa.comshortly after.

To register and join, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and fill in the required information: https://www.vhgo.no/vow/firsthalf-2021/

You can also sign up via following the link in the news section at www.vowasa.com.

Once you have registered you will receive an email with further details about how to join the online session on Thursday 26 August at 09:00 CEST.





For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.