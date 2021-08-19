INCRUISES INTERNATIONAL LLC: inCruises Surpasses $250,000 Fundraising Milestone For Mercy Ships

Enthusiastic staff more than double their gift towards the life-changing surgeries and training the charity provides in Africa

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 19, 2021announced this week that what began as a $100K fundraising goal to benefit their corporate charity of choice has now exceeded $250K raised to help the life-changing work of Mercy Ships.



Announced last February , the company's goal was to allow its members, supporters, and employees to be inspired to give and engage in a matching fund opportunity that would double their impact on the charity's healthcare services to those without other access in sub-Saharan Africa. The inCruises community surpassed the initial $100,000 goal a few weeks into the campaign and raised a total of $261K by August 12, 2021.

Inspired by inCruises partner Javier Cardona, inCruises and Mercy Ships galvanized their connection in 2021. "As a parent of a child born with a congenital malformation, my family's dream was to get involved with an organization that could help special children in need like ours. Many families do not have the resources for the treatment and surgeries their children need; some of these conditions are even life-threatening. For these reasons, I became a believer in the mission of Mercy Ships, and I hope our inCruises family will do the same."

Mercy Ships is a non-profit organization and works with nations in sub-Saharan Africa to strengthen local healthcare systems and provide national medical professionals training opportunities. The Africa Mercy, a former Danish rail ferry, is currently preparing to return to West Africa in 2022. The organization is also outfitting their newest purpose-built vessel, the Global Mercy, in Belgium until the new year. Built with the benefit of more than 30 years of offering surgical care, the new vessel will be the world's largest non-governmental hospital ship.

"The excellent work Mercy Ships does serves as a role model of possibility and positivity for some of the world's most needy. Their healing work has empowered our team to give back and support areas of the world that need medical resources the most. We are incredibly grateful to support the life-changing medical solutions Mercy Ships provides," states inCruises CEO Michael Hutchison.

"To provide access to critical surgical expertise in localities where this is simply unavailable to the general population, Mercy Ships relies on the partnership of volunteers and supporters around the world," said Robert Corley, Chief Operating Officer of Mercy Ships. "The incredible commitment from generous corporate partners and donors like inCruises makes it possible to provide these services at no cost to the recipients."

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2015, inCruises International has grown to become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 200 countries worldwide. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. To share in the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at https://www.incruises.com .

For More Information Contact:

Beatriz Diaz

Beatriz.Diaz@incruises.com

+1 939 475-0930

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. For more information, click on www.mercyships.org .

For More Information Contact:

Laura Rebouché

U.S. National Media Relations Director

Mercy Ships

Office: +1 903.939.7000

Direct: +1 903.939.7137

Email: laura.rebouche@mercyships.org (mailto:laura.rebouche@mercyships.org)

www.mercyships.org (http://www.mercyships.org) For Int'l: Diane Rickard

International Media Relations Manager

Mercy Ships

diane.rickard@mercyships.org (mailto:diane.rickard@mercyships.org)

www.mercyships.org/press (http://www.mercyships.org/press)

Hi-res photos and general Mercy Ships B-Roll video footage are available upon request.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b7d04fb-8bcb-44b5-a8a3-6cce20d15d1f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/365f4730-0340-473c-8a65-e60016e06fa1