Pressemitteilung der Multitude SE:

Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results

Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021").

Financial Highlights

- Q2 revenue exceeding Q1 revenue

- Strong EBIT-Margin despite higher marketing expenses

- H1 net financing costs decreasedy-o-y by EUR 2.3 Mio

Key Figures, EUR millionH1 2021H1 2020Revenue104.5121.1Operating profit (EBIT)13.110.0Profit before tax4.0-1.5Earnings per share, basic (EUR)0.11-0.11Earnings per share, diluted (EUR)0.11-0.11

Continued portfolio growth in Multitude's new core products SweepBank and CapitalBox in Q2 2021

Overall, in Q2 2021, the Group's financial performance was a result of Multitude's strategy, to continue driving the portfolio towards its core products SweepBank and CapitalBox. Furthermore, in Q2 2021 the Group increased its marketing activities preparing for sales growth in H2 2021 and continued to successfully manage its risk exposure.

In Q2 2021, the Group's revenues came in at EUR 52.6 million reflecting a decrease of 5.2% compared to the respective period the year before (Q2 2020: EUR 55.5 million). The decrease relates mainly to Multitude's decision to discontinue its activities in selected markets to improve the Group's efficiency and flexibility.

The Ferratum tribe revenues came in at EUR 89.8 million, a decrease of 14.1% y-o-y (H1 2020: 104.5 million) while CapitalBox reached EUR 11.2 million, losing 25.6% (H1 2020: 15.0 million). SweepBank over doubled its revenues y-o-y to 3.6 million, an increase of 119.9% (H1 2020: 1.6 million) As at the end of Q2 2021, the net accounts receivables had increased in all tribes and stood at EUR 412.8 million, an increase of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...