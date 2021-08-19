- (PLX AI) - Thyssenkrupp sold thyssenkrupp Carbon Components GmbH to Action Composites GmbH from Austria.
- • Action Composites is a leading company in the automotive composites sector with annual sales of around €70 million and approximately 1,800 employees at four locations
- • The two parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction
- • The closing of the transaction is expected within the next few weeks
