HillTopBazaar Reports Surge in Mobile Use of Its Digital Marketing Platform

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As online marketing becomes a primary source of income for an increasing population, global digital marketing firm HillTopBazaar publishes data regarding activity in the past few months, since its establishment. Interestingly, in the summer months, a significant volume of the campaigns created were from mobile and tablet devices, when compared to other brands providing the same services.

"We've put a lot of effort into our infrastructure and platform, in order to make it as friendly as possible to all types of browsers and devices," explained Michael Ross, Business Development Director for HillTopBazaar. "We know that during the summer months, when the children are not in school, people find themselves out of the house for many hours during the day. We also know that effective digital marketing must come in hand with a constant 'feeling of the pulse'. That's why being suitable for mobile devices was key to us when we designed our platform - and the results show that we did something right."

Marketing suited for 2021

Aside from mobile usage, HillTopBazaar's data also shows steady activity volume at all hours, showing that the platform has become popular throughout the world. This is mainly thanks to the fact that digital marketing is facilitated in over 140 different languages. Additionally, the company's experts also assist in suiting content to different regions throughout the globe, at no extra cost.

"We believe in service, not just a cliche, but as a base to our strategy as a company," added Ross. "Our platform's users know that they can put their minds at ease when working with us, because we turn every stone in order to give them the optimal experience and working conditions. It has been our way from day one, and I promise that it is not going to change."

About HillTopBazaar