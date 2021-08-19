Business Worldwide Magazine Announces CEO Awards Winners 2021

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this week revealed the winners of its strongly-contested CEO Awards 2021.

Now in its seventh year, it is clear that news of the Awards contest is gathering momentum, considering it has attracted nominations for talented individuals from all around the globe.

Asia, Scandinavia, Europe and South America were all represented, many times over.

So too were a variety of industries. The Panel found that nominations for CEOs of Life Sciences companies were particularly prevalent this year. So too were entries for Artificial Intelligence. And yet, traditional industries such as Retail and Manufacturing still put forward an impressive list of short-listed individuals.

The BWM judging panel chose winners based on personal characteristics such as the ability to inspire and enthuse. CEO's who were also outward looking in terms of the community in which the company was located, were also rated highly. But internally, CEOs who regularly engaged with staff and committed to their training and well-being were also noted.

Robert Weinberg, spokesman for BWM sent his congratulations to the winners and added that, once again, the Panel were impressed by the calibre of those nominated for the CEO Awards.

"This year many CEOs were praised for their commitment to staff well-being and innovative practices in managing to bring staff together online and maintain the company ethos," he said. "And that was no mean feat considering the physical restrictions and emotional turmoil for many individuals wrought by the pandemic.

"We are continually heartened to see that there will always be CEOs out there who have the best interests of their staff at heart and who will continually go the extra mile and beyond to protect both the business and individuals working in it."

Further information on the individuals and companies which picked up titles in the CEO Awards 2021 can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/ceo-awards-winners-2021/

