Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
19.08.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Fastpartner AB (publ) (158/21)

With effect from August 23, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 01, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FPAR TR D                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016610208              
Order book ID:  233107                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 23, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Fastpartner
AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FPAR BTA D               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016610216              
Order book ID:  233108                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
