Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Fastpartner AB (publ) (158/21)

With effect from August 23, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 01, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FPAR TR D Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016610208 Order book ID: 233107 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 23, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Fastpartner AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FPAR BTA D Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016610216 Order book ID: 233108 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB