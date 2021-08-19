CXone recognized for innovative features and services supporting contact center agility and business continuity designed for today's work from anywhere requirements

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been selected as the winner in the "Remote Management of Customer Interactions" category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world's leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.

NICE CXone is leading a new era of cloud-based, digitally fluent customer experiences by transforming contact center software so businesses can provide an extraordinary agent and customer experience in every interaction, across dozens of pre-integrated messaging, social and traditional voice or chat channels. While CXone had already revolutionized the concept of virtual contact centers, NICE responded to the sudden need to support entire remote workforces in 2020 by introducing novel CXone services and features. These included CXone@home, a free 60-day version intended to help organizations complete a full cloud migration and transition to work-from-home in 48 hours. CXone also rolled out product features focused on greater workforce agility for remote teams, deeper operational insights across all digital and voice interactions, and integrations with remote employee collaboration tools.

"This past year and a half, more than ever, it became clear how important it is for organizations to ensure their contact centers can weather storms with built-in adaptability. And as many of the changes we've seen become a regular aspect of our increasingly remote digital world, NICE CXone's holistic approach is improving both agent and customer experiences and helping organizations of all sizes become more agile," said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. "The 2021 UK National Innovation Award helps demonstrate that CXone is setting the standard for delivering the kind of innovations that help businesses build customer relationships and exceed expectations through the contact center."

CXone was recognized last year as the winner in the "Innovations in Cloud Contact Centers" category at the 2020 UK National Innovation Awards. It is also the recipient of several other prestigious honors, including the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award, 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, CRM Industry Leader Awards, CCW Excellence Awards, ICMI Global Contact Center Awards, and the 2020 Stevie American Business Awards.

"Working from home or anywhere is the operational legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jon Snow, Chairman of Directors Club United Kingdom. "These 2021 awards set out to highlight the technology developers who are making the distributed workforce not only possible but high performing."

There were 329 submissions across six categories in the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. All submissions were judged on the quality of the business outcomes that they deliver. The judges were drawn from among senior business leaders at organizations that would benefit from the technology innovations under consideration.

