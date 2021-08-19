NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 August 2021 were: 198.69p Capital only 199.24p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 which are held in treasury.