Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q2 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) for the second quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 19 August 2021 at 15:00 CEST.





Attend webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hrngpexc





Attend by conference call:

UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

US: +1 646 741 3167Norway: +47 21 56 30 15Confirmation code: 9893329Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.For further queries, please contact:Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFOTel: +47 22 00 48 29Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.comABOUT AVANCE GASAvance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

