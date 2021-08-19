Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q2 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) for the second quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 19 August 2021 at 15:00 CEST.


Attend webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hrngpexc


Attend by conference call:
UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928338


US: +1 646 741 3167
Norway: +47 21 56 30 15
Confirmation code: 9893329

Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.


For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - Q2 2021 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ae004d85-a863-4e22-af55-82c444a90afe)

