CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI's Q221 results were driven by strong sales momentum in Evomela, its proprietary formulation of melphalan for multiple myeloma (MM) in China. The in-clinic pipeline continues to make steady progress, led by CNCT19 (CD19 targeting CAR-T therapy for B-ALL and B-NHL) nearing completion of pivotal Phase II studies. We have raised our FY21-23 revenue estimates, as well as peak sales potential for Evomela, acknowledging its rapid growth in the past few quarters and CASI's guidance upgrade for 2021. Our valuation ($4.07/share versus $3.56/share previously) also sees an uptick from the increased probability of success (from 10% to 30%) for CNCT19, offset by lower net cash.

