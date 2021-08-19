Sentiance wins 2021 FinTech Award for "Best FinTech Mobile Telematics Provider - Europe"

ANTWERP, Belgium, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentiance, an intelligence-driven data science and behavior change company, is awarded the "Best FinTech Mobile Telematics Provider - Europe" award by Wealth & Finance International. The FinTech Awards by Wealth & Finance International recognize and spotlight creative innovation, dedication and commitment to improving and transforming the FinTech industry in 2021. Key criteria for the award include domain expertise, dedication to client fulfillment, noteworthy performance and commitment to innovation.

Hyper-personalization by Sentiance

The award recognizes The Sentiance Contextualization Platform. The platform provides in-depth customer lifestyle insights, including daily routines and activities, brand loyalty insights (favorite brands, shops, and restaurants), life stages, work type (full time, part home, home worker, etc.), physical activity level, social activities and more. These insights are processed in real-time through smartphone motion sensor data.

With the Sentiance Contextualization Platform, financial companies can provide customers with personalized offers based on specific segments, such as full-time workers, frequent flyers, city drivers, early birds, coffee lovers, and more. Additionally, a self-learning decision engine can help companies optimize interactions with the customers, ensuring more relevant engagement that delivers real ROI.

Today, Sentiance's technology is already behind the world's leading companies across different industries but the last two years specifically with top financial institutions in South East Asia, Europe, the US and Africa to help them create personalized engagement, improve user experience and increase retention rates.

Use Technology for Good

The Sentiance team believes the right use of great technology can improve people's lives. Sentiance is committed to working with clients with an ethical use case that truly benefits the end customers without any compromise on privacy.

The main reasons why Sentiance won this award are its competitive AI technology, its innovative in-house behavior change team, and the excellent service from a dedicated client team.

"The customer will be in the center. That's a fact. Depending on who you are, banks will offer more than the traditional services to optimize the customer journey. Data integrity and security will be key to win and hold the trust of the customer." says Toon Vanparys, CEO at Sentiance.

About Sentiance

Sentiance is an intelligence-driven data science and behavior change company. We turn motion data into contextual insights and use behavioral change techniques to personalize engagement.

Sentiance empowers the world's leading companies to create services and products through intelligent contextual recommenders, delivering technology for a new human-centric economy where the user is in control of their data.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597273/Sentiance_Award.jpg