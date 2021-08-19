Nokia Oyj: Nokia addresses network security as part of its 5G certification program

Press Release

Nokia addresses network security as part of its 5G certification program

Mission critical networks supported by 5G require comprehensive end-to-end security solutions

New course addresses the challenges faced by all industries, governments, and individuals in securing 5G systems

19 August 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced a new professional level 5G course and certification aimed at network security. The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks course is part of Nokia's program to train and certify industry professionals on 5G technology, from network access to application management.



The newly launched Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks course addresses the vulnerabilities faced by all industries, governments and individuals to secure 5G systems. Given that 5G is becoming a key element of emerging mission-critical Industry 4.0 solutions, securing 5G networks has moved to the forefront as an industry imperative, for which comprehensive end-to-end solutions are needed.

Geert Van Wauwe, Chief Security Officer at Nokia, said: "5G will empower new services and applications beyond our imagination. However, user acceptance will be based on trust that information has not been breached and services cannot be compromised. Therefore, the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks course and certification are essential for educating professionals to a high level of understanding on how to build and operate secure 5G networks."

Sergio Fasce, Head of People Services at Nokia, said: "With security breaches dominating news headlines at an alarming rate, the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks Certification Program brings a greater awareness to network susceptibility and safeguards, along with the means to address them. We are pleased to have partnered with our colleagues at Nokia Bell Labs to deliver a training program addressing arguably the most timely and impactful issue facing the communications industry today."

The 8-hour web-based course, which can be completed at the learner's own pace, covers the processes, tools, technologies and resources needed to implement an effective program that proactively prevents and resolves threats to network security. Course participants will examine the role of 5G security in network, software and cloud environments, and they will apply an understanding of security threats, protections and potential responses through a series of real-world case study exercises.

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program is a first-of-its-kind program that offers professionals across the information and communications technology (ICT) industry two levels of certification - Associate and Professional - that deliver essential knowledge covering everything from the basics of 5G networks to professional level planning and design. This course is the fourth of the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Professional Level Certification Program, and nearly 30,000 individuals across many industries have registered for 5G certification courses since its February 2020 launch.

As a leader in cellular technology R&D and standardization, Nokia is in a unique position to address network security challenges in the 5G world. Nokia has implemented more than 500 security projects worldwide over the past 15 years, and plays an active role in more than five standardization bodies that are shaping the latest in security standards and best practices. It is also number one in granted essential 5G patents, with more than 3,500 5G patent families declared essential for 5G. Driven by world-class innovations from across the organization, including the renowned Nokia Bell Labs, it has played a leading role in contributing technologies to 5G, working with 3GPP to establish 5G standards and enabling the rollout of 5G networks.

Resources

Website: Nokia Bell Labs Certification P rogram

Video: Nokia Bell Labs Secured Networks (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHDVIyLMOxk)

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com