Business Warrior CEO Discusses Business Development, Key Partnership in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's market position and the roll-out of new solutions and products.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Doolittle explains several factors that have ushered in Business Warrior's faster-than-expected product and business development.

"We're way ahead of schedule from where we planned 12 months ago," he says. "The fact that we've been able to post profits, have the kind of revenue that we've had, it's really enabling us to make huge steps forward that's going to be able to propel us for success 12, 18, 36 months down the road. We're in a great spot."

The company previously outlined their cash outlay plan, including key new hires, improving their product, and building new solutions to meet demands in the small business market. The interview outlines the company's focus on the core fundamentals and strategy towards monthly recurring revenue.

The interview also discusses recent strategic initiatives and the Company's stock performance in relation to its Reg A filing and long-term plans.

"Our strategy hasn't changed … we've been able to leapfrog our whole plan because of our profits, but we're on track and ahead of schedule," Doolittle says. The company remains committed to balancing the cash from profits along with the Reg A to fund future growth. This growth enables Business Warrior to increase the speed of their software development and launching their small business lending solution.

Doolittle wraps up the interview with insight into Business Warrior's partnership with privately held elev8 Advisors to leverage the expertise and solutions of each company. Both companies have an immense focus on bringing more small business solutions to banks and growth capital to the business owners using the Business Warrior's proprietary technology. The Business Warrior platform will be the ultimate connection between banks and small business owners.

"We have great banking partnerships, but [elev8] comes with years and years of direct relationships with banks and figuring out what they need. What we have is great software that helps small businesses, elev8 has the relationships and history to bring our vision of fair lending to life," he says.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/august-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

