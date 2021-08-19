Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTC Pink: YTROF), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

"India was particularly severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19 experiencing daily case counts of over 400,000 during the quarter. The impact was widespread and touched most of us personally as well with family and friends being impacted. Despite such challenging conditions, we continued to execute strongly and though our Adjusted Revenue dropped by 49.6% sequentially to INR 488.7 million, our stringent cost control measures enabled up to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA of INR 38.8 million.

Fortunately, India appears to have managed to bring the second wave under control through a combination of a tight lockdowns and mass vaccinations. Over 500 million people in India have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and India is currently administering approximately 5 million doses a day. We are beginning to see demand also re-emerge strongly on account of the low case counts and vaccination drive in India. In the month of July 2021, industry air passenger numbers grew 61% as compared to June 2021 and we are beginning to see signs of recovery in corporate travel as well, as more and more employees get fully vaccinated. During the month of July 2021, gross booking for corporates grew 268% as compared to June 2021 and August 2021 is currently trending at 316% growth as compared to June 2021.

We are optimistic about the growth and recovery based on the trends that we are witnessing in the months of July and August and believe that our healthy balance sheet puts us in a strong position to capitalize as the recovery continues to gain momentum," - Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO.

Financial and operating highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue of INR 306.9 million (USD 4.1 million).

of INR 306.9 million (USD 4.1 million). Adjusted Revenue (1) of INR 488.7 million (USD 6.6 million), representing a decrease of 49.6% quarter-over-quarter basis ("QoQ") versus an increase of 106.9% on year over year basis ("YoY").

of INR 488.7 million (USD 6.6 million), representing a decrease of 49.6% quarter-over-quarter basis ("QoQ") versus an increase of 106.9% on year over year basis ("YoY"). Adjusted Revenue (1) from Air Ticketing of INR 308.5 million (USD 4.2 million), representing a decrease of 51.5% QoQ versus an increase of 81.3% YoY.

of INR 308.5 million (USD 4.2 million), representing a decrease of 51.5% QoQ versus an increase of 81.3% YoY. Adjusted Revenue (1) from Hotels and Packages of INR 45.1 million (USD 0.6 million), representing a decrease of 75.4% QoQ verses an increase of 279.1% YoY.

of INR 45.1 million (USD 0.6 million), representing a decrease of 75.4% QoQ verses an increase of 279.1% YoY. Total Gross Bookings (Air Ticketing and Hotels and Packages) (3) of INR 2,119.9 million (USD 28.5 million), representing a decrease of INR 5,346.7 million (USD 71.9 million) QoQ versus an increase of INR 2,324.9 million (USD 31.3 million) YoY.

of INR 2,119.9 million (USD 28.5 million), representing a decrease of INR 5,346.7 million (USD 71.9 million) QoQ versus an increase of INR 2,324.9 million (USD 31.3 million) YoY. Loss for the period was INR 80.4 million (USD 1.1 million) versus a loss of INR 597.9 million (USD 8.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, reflecting a decrease of loss of INR 517.5 million (USD 7.0 million) QoQ.

was INR 80.4 million (USD 1.1 million) versus a loss of INR 597.9 million (USD 8.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, reflecting a decrease of loss of INR 517.5 million (USD 7.0 million) QoQ. Adjusted EBITDA (2) Profit was INR 38.8 million (USD 0.5 million) reflecting a decline of INR 53.3 million (USD 0.7 million) QoQ versus a profit of INR 92.1 million (USD 1.2 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Three months ended QoQ Change March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Unaudited (In thousands except percentages) INR INR USD % Financial Summary as per IFRS Revenue 506,862 306,928 4,129 (39.4)% Results from operations (514,757 ) (86,817 ) (1,169 ) 83.1% Loss for the period (597,887 ) (80,402 ) (1,082 ) 86.6% Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures Adjusted Revenue (1) 970,065 488,661 6,574 (49.6)% Air Ticketing 635,545 308,513 4,151 (51.5)% Hotels and Packages 183,446 45,133 607 (75.4)% Others (Including Other Income) 151,074 135,015 1,816 (10.6)% Adjusted EBITDA (2) 92,097 38,785 522 (57.9)% Operating Metrics Gross Bookings (3) 7,466,559 2,119,895 28,520 (71.6)% Air Ticketing 6,493,037 1,892,984 25,467 (70.8)% Hotels and Packages 973,522 226,911 3,053 (76.7)% Net Revenue Margin% (4) Air Ticketing 9.8% 16.3% Hotels and Packages 18.8% 19.9% Quantitative details (5) Air Passengers Booked 1,096 415 (62.1)% Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked 294 70 (76.0)% Packages Passengers Travelled 2 1 (49.0)%

Three months ended June 30, 2020 2021 2021 YoY Change Unaudited (In thousands except percentages) INR INR USD % Financial Summary as per IFRS Revenue 192,009 306,928 4,129 59.9% Results from operations (469,201 ) (86,817 ) (1,169 ) 81.5% Loss for the period (79,462 ) (80,402 ) (1,082 ) (1.2)% Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures Adjusted Revenue (1) 236,230 488,661 6,574 106.9% Air Ticketing 170,183 308,513 4,151 81.3% Hotels and Packages 11,906 45,133 607 279.1% Others (Including Other Income) 54,141 135,015 1,816 149.4% Adjusted EBITDA (2) (309,363 ) 38,785 522 112.5% Operating Metrics Gross Bookings (3) (205,028 ) 2,119,895 28,520 1134.0% Air Ticketing (209,259 ) 1,892,984 25,467 1004.6% Hotels and Packages 4,231 226,911 3,053 5263.1% Net Revenue Margin% (6) Air Ticketing - 16.3% Hotels and Packages - 19.9% Quantitative details (5) Air Passengers Booked 153 415 170.4% Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked 15 70 367.9% Packages Passengers Travelled - 1 100.0%

Note:

Adjusted Revenue represents Revenue and other income after deducting Service costs and adding back expenses related to consumer promotions and loyalty program costs that has been reduced from Revenue. See section "Certain Non-IFRS Measures."

See the section below titled "Certain Non-IFRS Measures."

Gross Bookings represent the total amount paid by our customers for travel services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are net of cancellation fees and refunds. Due to the cancellation of all flights and closure of hotels post implementation of a national wide lockdown in India, the cancellation in the previous period far exceeded new bookings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 thereby resulting in negative Gross Bookings for the previous period.

Net Revenue Margin is defined as Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of Gross Booking.

Quantitative details are considered on a gross basis.

Net Revenue Margin is defined as Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of Gross Booking. Given the negative Gross Bookings for the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Net Revenue margin number is not applicable for the previous period.

As of June 30, 2021, 62,200,279 shares (on an as-converted basis), par value $0.0001 per share were issued and outstanding.

