Amergent Hospitality Group to Open New Little Big Burger at University of Oregon Student Center

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent" or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant brands, today announced the execution of a lease for its newest Little Big Burger location. The Company's Little Big Burger brand will join the ranks of other top nationally recognized fast casual brands located within the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union (EMU), such as Chipolte, Starbucks, Subway and others.

The new Little Big Burger will take a concession type of format which is already 95% built out, enabling an accelerated opening.

Amergent Hospitality Group's President, Fred Glick, stated, "We're excited to be back in growth mode building momentum on the heels of our recent profitable quarter. This new Little Big Burger location is the perfect setting to bring the brand to the student body of the University of Oregon. We look forward to our grand opening to coincide with the fall semester return to campus - Go Ducks!"

Since 1950, the Erb Memorial Union (EMU) has been the gathering place for campus activities, community interaction, and socializing at the University of Oregon. It is the center for student activities and involvement. It brings together opportunities for all students to experience community, meet up with friends, attend a lecture series, enjoy a cup of coffee, or just hang out and study. The EMU is more than a building; it's a variety of programs and services designed to help students get the most out of their student experience.

Amergent' s operations include 36 stores, consisting of 27 company owned and 9 franchised locations. The Company's brands include Little Big Burger, Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company, one Hooters, and the Owls Nest gaming location.

About Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger ("LBB") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. Please visit www.littlebigburger.com.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent Hospitality Group owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, and Hooters gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the closing of the merger and Sonnet's operations following the closing of the merger. All statements pertaining to Amergent Hospitality Group's expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties discussed in the Amergent Hospitality Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Amergent Hospitality Group disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

