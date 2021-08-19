Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that Greg Wong, a technology and information management leader, will serve as CEO of RIWI, effective September 13, 2021.

"It has always been my vision to select the ideal growth-focused, passionate chief executive with proven public company leadership skills to work with our team to build new, sustained value for our customers, our shareholders, and for our community," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Founder, CEO, and Chairman.

"Since 2015, RIWI has won increasingly strong scientific credibility, revenue growth, and customer loyalty," added Mr. Seeman. "Our team's tenacity and commitment to innovation, data ethics and integrity has allowed us to build a firm foundation of strong and scalable year-over-year revenue growth. Greg Wong is a leader who can help position the RIWI platform as a critical data provider for any customer that cares about understanding fast-moving events and citizen sentiment in any region of the world, including in parts of the world facing violent conflict."

From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Wong served as President and CEO of a product information management company where he was responsible for changing the sales model from a direct sales model to a partner sales model and for overseeing the global organization's growth strategy.

From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Wong served as Senior Vice President of Stibo Systems, a data management company. Since 2017, Mr. Wong has served as Chief Revenue Officer of an ecommerce company. Mr. Wong graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in 1996.

The appointment of Greg Wong as CEO follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by a special Search Committee of the Board in partnership with global search firm Korn Ferry.

