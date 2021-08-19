Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Strengthens Engineering and Operational Capacity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or "the Company") is pleased to announce changes to the Company's Board of Directors, management and technical team, with the addition of a new Director, a new Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and two Technical Advisors. These changes greatly enhance Rockhaven's engineering and operational expertise and reflect a realignment of priorities as its flagship Klaza Project transitions to pre-feasibility. In order to facilitate these changes, Rockhaven also announces the resignation of Mr. Allan Doherty, Mr. David Skoglund and Mr. Randy Turner as Directors and Mr. Ian Talbot as Chief Operating Officer.

"Designing a robust, permittable and long-lived mining operation takes skilled and experienced professionals and this corporate restructuring gives Rockhaven the expertise needed to advance Klaza to the next level," stated Matthew Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "As we welcome the new members of the Rockhaven team, we would like to sincerely thank Messrs. Doherty, Skoglund, Turner and Talbot for their many years of service with Rockhaven and their help in the success and growth of the Company. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

Board of Directors

The Rockhaven Board of Directors now consists of incumbent members Robert Carne, Bradley Shisler, Matthew Turner, Bruce Youngman, Glenn Yeadon and the new member Doug Eaton. Bruce Youngman will succeed Rob Carne as Chairman of the Board.

Doug Eaton

Mr. Eaton brings over 50 years of exploration experience and 40 years of public company involvement to Rockhaven. He has gained exceptional knowledge of Yukon geology and has contributed to several important discoveries throughout his career. Recently, Mr. Eaton was one of three members on an independent panel tasked with assessing the state of Yukon's mining and exploration industry and to provide recommendations for legislation related to future mineral development. Mr. Eaton is the President and CEO of Strategic Metals Ltd., which currently holds a 33% interest in Rockhaven. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta.

Management

Manuel Estrada

Mr. Estrada joins Rockhaven as its new Chief Operating Officer. He is a Mining Executive with extensive experience in mining operations spanning the Americas. Mr. Estrada worked for Capstone Mining Corp. for 14 years at the Cozamin and Pinto Valley Mines. He is the founder and owner of Eleven Mercantile and Technical Solutions LLC and holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the Tecnologico de Durango and has taken other certifications on Risk, Safety, Leadership, Maintenance and Process Management, Cut-Off Grade and Mine Strategy Optimization in several institutions.

Technical Advisors

Stephen Quin

Mr. Quin is a mining geologist with over 40 years' experience in the mining and exploration industry, including finance, development, and the operation of producing companies. Over his career he has held upper management positions with numerous mining and exploration companies, including President and CEO of Midas Gold Corp. (now Perpetua) and Sherwood Copper Corp., President and COO of Capstone Mining Corp. and Executive VP of Miramar Mining Corporation. At Sherwood Copper, he led the advancement of the Minto Mine, which is located 60 km north of Rockhaven's Klaza Deposit, through feasibility, construction and production. Through this work, Mr. Quin acquired extensive experience with Yukon's permitting and regulatory processes.

Randall Thompson

Mr. Thompson has spent the last three decades building and operating open pit and underground mines in Canada, Australia and the Middle East. He has supervised large development projects including the $450 million construction of the Jabal Sayid mine in Saudi Arabia for Equinox Minerals and the $100 million expansion of the Huckleberry Mine in BC for Huckleberry Mines Ltd. Mr. Thompson has also worked on northern operations as the former General Manager at the Minto Mine and as the COO at JDS Silver which operated the Silvertip Mine in Northern BC.

Technical Committee

The Rockhaven Technical Committee mining expertise is greatly enhanced by the additions of Stephen Quin, Randall Thompson and Manuel Estrada who will join incumbent members Robert Carne and Matthew Turner.

Incentive Stock Option Grant

Rockhaven has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 4,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

