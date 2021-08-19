Wage Development, Inc.: Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app , an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm .

The Wage team recently raised an initial pre-seed round of capital, allowing the firm to continue building its innovative 2-way marketplace and add enhanced features, demonstrating the unmistakable support of the Gig Economy and its promising future. The user-friendly interface allows individuals and small businesses to post services they can complete and post tasks they need accomplished, connecting them in a win-win environment for both parties.

"Wage is an online destination for individuals who seem to have a never-ending task list and could use support in checking things off as completed," said Wage CEO and Founder Marcin Zgola. "Today, people are short on time to get things accomplished, but we're fortunate to be living in a tech-enabled world where valuable, on-demand resources can be easily found. Wage is the only platform, focused entirely on asking for help and offering help from the community around you."

The horizontal marketplace that Zgola and his team have built allows solopreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses to apply for jobs within their area of expertise, earn money for a job well done, and build a reputation on the site to help secure future work. Site users can also serve both roles, posting tasks they need completed and completing tasks posted by others. With more than 100,000 users on the app today, and some 3,000 small businesses already offering their services on Wage, this initial funding will also drive adoption within the creator and builder communities.

The app's live chat feature and seamless integration with email speed up the matching process and allows the job seeker (aka the Wage Worker) and the hiring individual (aka the Wage Manager) to connect instantly. In addition, those posting a task requiring assistance can upload an image or a video to demonstrate project needs and hire almost instantly in cities throughout North America. Integration with phone and SMS text messaging, premium accounts, and a desktop version is in development for a Fall 2021 rollout.

Wage was founded by Zgola, a native of Poland who has been living in Chicago for 23 years. He started earning an income in the U.S. in the gigs and services economy - working in construction, delivering furniture, and driving limos before focusing on IT work. Today, with 17 years of IT experience behind him, Zgola has launched Wage to help individuals like himself find and secure on-demand work and thrive financially. More of his story can be heard here:

"The future of Wage is to be the leading platform marketplace within the gig economy," said Zgola. "If 2020 taught us anything, it's that people are looking for flexibility in their work and finding available work through technology. As a hard-working immigrant, I struggled to find jobs. With Wage, I'm now helping people find opportunities and become successful."

In addition to its traditional platform, the Wage website and mobile apps provide business owners and managers with access to post jobs on the Wage Marketplace, gaining access to the app's 100,000 daily active users seeking work in real-time. This is ideal for businesses needing professional-level assistance, such as copywriters and video production experts, as the gig economy has expanded well beyond its origins of Uber drivers and Instacart delivery.

Interested individuals can learn more about the Wage app by visiting https://wagedev.com. Download the Wage app for free on the App Store or on Google Play.

