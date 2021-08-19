Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N38D ISIN: GB00BYV3J755 Ticker-Symbol: DSH 
Stuttgart
18.08.21
08:04 Uhr
1,750 Euro
+0,040
+2,34 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENSYNE HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENSYNE HEALTH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SENSYNE HEALTH
SENSYNE HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SENSYNE HEALTH PLC1,750+2,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.