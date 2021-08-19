DJ Hardman & Co Research: 210819 Hardman - Sportech (SPO): Cash payout

Hardman & Co Research: Cash payout

Sportech (SPO) has announced plans to return GBP36m surplus cash to shareholders by way of a tender offer, at 40p for up to 47% of the issued share capital. Assuming the offer is all taken up, SPO will be left with 100m shares outstanding. The deal requires court approval to create the necessary distributable reserves. SPO also announced that it was in discussions to sell its terrestrial lottery business for ca.USD14m. The potential upside from the newly agreed sports betting deal in Connecticut (CT) remains uncertain but could be significant. We see a range of values from 39p to 46p per share prior to the tender offer.

