Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
WKN: A0M7MS ISIN: GB00B28ZPV64 
Frankfurt
19.08.21
08:07 Uhr
19.08.2021
Hardman & Co Research: 210819 Hardman - Sportech (SPO): Cash payout

19-Aug-2021

Hardman & Co Research: Cash payout

Sportech (SPO) has announced plans to return GBP36m surplus cash to shareholders by way of a tender offer, at 40p for up to 47% of the issued share capital. Assuming the offer is all taken up, SPO will be left with 100m shares outstanding. The deal requires court approval to create the necessary distributable reserves. SPO also announced that it was in discussions to sell its terrestrial lottery business for ca.USD14m. The potential upside from the newly agreed sports betting deal in Connecticut (CT) remains uncertain but could be significant. We see a range of values from 39p to 46p per share prior to the tender offer.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/cash-payout/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Jason Streets 
London                        js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

