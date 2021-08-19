Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market to Reach $25.00 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections and rise in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the growth of the global hospital-acquired infection control market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market by Product & Service (Sterilization, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Protective Barriers, and Endoscope Reprocessing Products), Infection Type (Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030." According to the report, the global hospital-acquired infection control industry generated $19.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $25.00 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, rise in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, and surge in chronic disease incidences drive the growth of the global hospital-acquired infection control market. However, fatal effects of chemical disinfectants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high potential in emerging countries creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturers of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) control products have been expanding their production capacities for medical nonwovens such as gloves, masks, and gowns to cater to the increase in demand with an outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and rise in need for safety of healthcare workers are projected to increase the demand for protective barrier products and disposable hospital supplies. This would present new avenues for manufacturers of HAI control products.

With rise in number of surgeries performed at hospitals and need for safety and prevention of cross-contamination in clinics, the demand for sterilization and cleaning and disinfection products would also rise.

The protective barriers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the protective barriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global hospital-acquired infection control market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in adoption of medical nonwovens such as surgical drapes, face masks, and gowns with increase in Covid-19 cases, rise in number of surgeries, and surge in public awareness toward personal hygiene. However, the sterilization segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, owing to rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), surge in outsourcing of sterilization services, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases.

The hospitals and clinics segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global hospital-acquired infection control market, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in the geriatric population that is more susceptible to various chronic diseases, surge in volume of surgical procedures carried out in hospitals, and increase in number of hospitals & clinics worldwide. The report also analyzes the segments including ambulatory surgical centers and others.

North America to continue its dominant share by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global hospital-acquired infection control market, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2030. This is due to increase in adoption of sterilization & disinfection products along with contract sterilization services and surge in need for hospital-acquired infection control measures to minimize the prevalence. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness related to personal hygiene, surge in the number of surgical procedures, availability of trained medical professionals, and favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system.

Leading Market Players

3M Company

Belimed AG

Ecolab Inc.

Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Getinge AB

Matachana Group

Miele Group

MMM Group

Sotera Health LLC

Steris Plc. (Cantel Medical Corporation)

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

