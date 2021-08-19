Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.08.2021 | 15:17
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (440/21)

On August 16, 2021, Oboya Horticulture Industries AB published a press release
with information that the board had decided to submit an application for
bankruptcy for the company to the district court. 

On August 17, 2021, Oboya Horticulture Industries AB published a press release
with information that the Gothenburg District Court has declared the company
bankrupt. 

According to item 6.2.2 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook,
the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm Aktiebolag has decided to delist
the shares of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market with immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   OBOYA B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006259834
----------------------------
Order book ID: 147128   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.