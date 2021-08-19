Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (440/21)

On August 16, 2021, Oboya Horticulture Industries AB published a press release with information that the board had decided to submit an application for bankruptcy for the company to the district court. On August 17, 2021, Oboya Horticulture Industries AB published a press release with information that the Gothenburg District Court has declared the company bankrupt. According to item 6.2.2 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm Aktiebolag has decided to delist the shares of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect. The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: OBOYA B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006259834 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 147128 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB