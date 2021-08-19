Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody service provider, announced today that it has been certified operationally carbon neutral by Carbonzero.

This certification confirms Brane's purchase of carbon offsets for its 2020 operations, which will support the Ontario Biodiversity Afforestation Project in Northern Ontario. Managed by the Forest Carbon Alliance, this Project re-establishes Boreal and Great Lakes-St Lawrence forest conditions supporting moose, deer, and fish populations.

"As a crypto custody provider, Brane's business is built on trust, sustainability, and safeguarding the interests of our clients and the public," said Patrick McLaughlin, Brane's Founder. "Our carbon neutral certification in partnership with Carbonzero is a key step in providing environmentally responsible custody solutions to the cryptocurrency market, and provides Brane with valuable baseline data to offset and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions."

"Carbonzero is proud to have partnered with Brane to prepare a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and recommendations for continued sustainability efforts as Brane grows," said Dan Fraleigh, CEO at Carbonzero. "As blockchain and crypto draw attention from investors, regulators, and the public, Brane is strengthening the sector in a greener, more sustainable direction."

Brane's commitment to carbon neutrality builds on the company's participation in the Crypto Climate Accord, a private sector-led initiative inspired by the Paris Climate Agreement, focused on reducing the environmental footprint of the cryptocurrency sector by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbonzero has been a North American industry leader in greenhouse gas measurement, reduction, and offsetting solutions for more than 15 years -- working with leading Canadian and international brands to measure their corporate emissions and set bold and ambitious GHG emissions reduction strategies.

Further details of Brane's commitment to sustainability are available at www.brane.capital/sustainability.

Founded in 2017, Brane Capital is an independent Canadian crypto custody service provider, helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

