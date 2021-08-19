Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (the "Company", or "Cortus") is pleased to announce the completion of a 193 line-kilometer high-resolution RMI-RTP ground magnetic survey over the entirety of its Whalen Project (2,500 hectares), located 45 kilometers southwest of Gold Standard Venture's Carlin-type Pinion and Dark Star gold deposits in Eureka County, Nevada. Cortus has mapped faults that coincide with a distinct northeast structural trend identified by the ground magnetic survey. This type of trend is associated with gold mineralization in the region and, together with mapped silicification and jasperoid in outcrop, indicates excellent potential for Carlin-type mineralization at the Whalen Project.





Figure 1. High resolution ground magnetic survey correlates magnetic lows with interpreted faults

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6646/93697_db8a770a84bedab9_001full.jpg

Cortus CEO, Sean Mager commented, "Like the rest of our project portfolio, exploration results at Whalen clearly demonstrate the ability of our team to identify areas under shallow cover with excellent potential for significant discoveries in the basins of Nevada that are proximal to existing mines and known deposits in the ranges. Our methodology is leading to the systematic definition of drill targets at multiple locations. Cortus and its partners are well-positioned for continued success."

Project Highlights

Whalen is along trend from the Dark Star Deposit, which has a resource of 921,000oz Au (measured and indicated) and 56,000oz Au (inferred), and the Pinion Deposit, which has a resource of 544,000oz Au (measured and indicated) and 244,000oz Au (inferred), as reported by Gold Standard Ventures*

The Dark Star and Pinion deposits are similar to Whalen in lithologies (Paleozoic sedimentary rocks) and important regional N-NE structural trends

Whalen features silicified outcrop with brecciation and jasperoid alteration occurring at the intersection of northeast and northwest fault systems

Preliminary rock samples at Whalen yield up to 29,000 ppb silver and 93 ppb gold, similar to the Pinion deposit where silver exists in correlation with gold

Whalen is located within a northeast-trending mineralized corridor that includes Cortus's highly prospective Roberts Creek and Redrock projects

The Whalen Project is available for acquisition, option, or joint venture.

*Reference: https://goldstandardv.com/site/assets/files/6016/m3_gsv_revised_pfs_23_03_2020.pdf

Next Steps

The 2021 exploration program was designed to bring the Whalen project to drill-ready stage. In order to delineate future drill targeting, the program will define stratigraphic and structural controls on mineralization through a property-wide 82.7 line kilometer soil sampling survey, in addition to detailed mapping and rock sampling. The program is scheduled to be completed in Fall of 2021.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage projects in Nevada and an innovative project accelerator strategy to advance them to fruition. Generally, the projects are located near operating mines or known deposits, and on the same hosting fault structure. Cortus' team of experts uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1- million-ounces in a perennially top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2,000-4,000 metres with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cortus Metals Inc. is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

Forward-Looking Information

