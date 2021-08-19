FXCM Group: FXCM wins Best Customer Service, Best Trading Platform and Broker of the Year at Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 19, 2021('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies1 and related services, announced today that it has been crowned the winner of three categories of the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021. The firm won Best Customer Service, Best Trading Platform and Broker of the Year.



FXCM was first listed for the awards by Ultimate Fintech, which, every year, determines leading market participants that are spearheading groundbreaking achievements, innovations, and progressive contributions in the fintech industry. The final list was then put to subscribed and logged in users to cast their votes. FXCM received the most votes for Best Customer Service, Best Trading Platform and Broker of the Year.

Having recently launched its 'Client First, Trader Driven' initiative, which focuses on expanding the company's product offering and boosting its client service, the award is a testament to FXCM's commitment to client service and bringing the most sought-after trading opportunities to its clients.

Over the past year, the firm has rolled out popular and emerging products to the retail trading market, adding 79 products, including SSCFDs, cryptos and stock baskets. FXCM has demonstrated its client service commitment so far in 2021, reporting that its average live-chat pick-up time was five seconds, whilst 100% of calls were answered in 45 seconds and emails replied to within a day.2

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: "Over the past year, we've really focused our efforts on connecting with our clients and providing a best-in-class trading experience from the moment they start their trading journey. Being crowned winners of three categories at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021 is testament to our team's hard work and we look forward to continue working closely with our clients to provide them the service they deserve."

The firm also won a number of other awards in the past year, including the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021, Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards and Best Forex Trading Platform (Global), Most Trusted Forex Broker (Africa) and Best Value Broker (Europe) at the 2020 Global Forex Awards.

1Cryptocurrency products are only available to Professional and Eligible Counterparty Clients under FXCM LTD.

2Jan - May 2021 FXCM Service data

*Award granted to the FXCM Group by ADVFN in March 2021. FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which include but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you.

