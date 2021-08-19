Rockflowr products now sold to more than 60 shops

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its market footprint through retail partnerships.

The Company is currently regularly delivering products to shops in Berlin (26 shops), Paris (15 shops), Frankfurt (11 shops), Cannes (10 shops), Lyon (5 shops), Cologne (4 shops) and Guadeloupe (2 shops). This presence is continuously expanded through CBD of Denver's sales force with the target of reaching more than 150 shops by the end of 2021. The Company's current sales volume in this business segment is between 150-200 kg per week, generating strong profit margin for the Company.

"We are very proud to continually grow our partner network for our products all over Europe," states Pascal Siegenthaler, Rockflowr Sales Director. "The recurring orders and constantly increasing order volumes from our customers show that the quality of our products are very well received in the market."

