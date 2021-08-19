Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune" or the "Company") has completed several geophysical, geological, and other technical reviews and soon plans to drill its Gowan and Beck-Ottaway projects located in the Timmins area of Ontario. This area lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, and platinum-group metals.

According to Sharp Geophysical Solutions Inc., Fortune's Beck-Ottaway claims are 10 miles north of Canada Nickel's deposits in the Crawford area and have similar geophysical characteristics. A coincident regional-scale structure interpreted from the gravity, magnetic and resistivity data strikes NW-SE and includes gold, nickel, and copper showings. Two historic drill holes lie equidistant from this structure and contained anomalous gold and nickel (100 ppb and 0.1%, respectively) within ultramafic host rocks. Mineralization at Fortune's Gowan claims have a 1968 discovery drill hole that contained 27 feet of 3.5% nickel and 1.2 % copper that has similar geophysical anomalies to Class One Nickel's Alexo-Dundonald project located 10 miles to the east.

According to Paul Riss, Fortune's President, "Sharp Geophysical Solutions has been extremely positive in their historical reviews and, along with our other consultants, identified several drill targets on both projects. As the Company believes its projects have substantial nickel, gold, and copper potential, it plans to expend at least $5 million dollars during the next two years from capital generated by the operations of its sister company, ICF Industries Inc. Strategic Advisor David Beling, P.E. is currently reviewing drill plans, budgets and other aspects of our proposed drill program to maximize results for every exploration dollar."

During the past 57 years, Mr. Beling examined, significantly reviewed, or was directly involved with 90 underground mines, 136 open pit mines and 168 process plants around the world, mainly in the copper, gold, cobalt, nickel, and uranium sectors. Since 1981, Mr. Beling also served on the board of directors of 15 public and private USA and Canadian mining companies.

From July 2011 to October 2020, Mr. Beling was the President & CEO of Bullfrog Gold Corp. and the General Manager of a proposed open pit and 8,000-tpd heap leach operation near Beatty, Nevada. In October 2020 he completed the purchase of all Barrick Gold's remaining lands in the Bullfrog Mining District and concurrently raised C$23 million from the Augusta Group.

From January 2004 through December 2010, he was the Executive VP & COO of Geovic Mining Corp where he hired and directed the personnel that completed the feasibility study of a US $700 million, world-class cobalt/nickel project in Cameroon, Africa. In 2006 he spearheaded a TSX listing and delivered all the presentations in Canada, UK and US that raised C$112 million by mid-2007. Mr. Beling also performed and later directed investor relations that grew Geovic's market capitalization to US$460 million.

HTSC's other wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc., and its division Executive Industries are acquiring additional undervalued assets, the profits from which are intended to fund and advance the two mining projects with the subsequent goal of selling to a major producer. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. It helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Shareholders should share management's enthusiasm as HTSC has amassed assets of $6,879,961 and has posted profits for 5 consecutive quarters. Revenues are expected to increase in the current quarter as a record number of clients need and seek the specialized services provided by Executive Industries.

HTSC is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. In addition to mineral rights, holdings in public company securities and a 15% interest in Kaiyon Biotech Inc., it has two wholly owned subsidiaries. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. It helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Visit our websites at https://www.heretoserve.tech and https://www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

For more information:

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-'looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93693