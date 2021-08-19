DPS Group Global: DPS Group's Tom Struble Elected President of ISPE Boston Chapter Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, announced today that Director of Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV) Tom Struble has been elected President for the Board of Directors of the Boston Chapter of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE Boston).

His year-long term began in July 2021, and he will lead all Board and Chapter meetings, preside over strategic planning for the Chapter and produce an annual business plan for the Chapter with input and approval from the Board. The President is expected to appoint chairpersons of all committees, temporary or permanent, with the approval of the Board. He will ensure that all books, reports and certificates, as required by law, are properly kept or filed and will serve as one of the Officers who may sign the checks and drafts of the Chapter. Tom will be a member of the Finance Committee and Technical Article Review Board.

Reporting to Senior Vice President of Boston Operations Paul DePriest, Tom leads the DPS Boston Projects CQV group. In this role, Tom is responsible for project delivery, training, and development of personnel as well as the management of the business unit. Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

An active member of ISPE Boston since 2011, Tom was Secretary for the past year where he was responsible for the minutes and records of the Board and the Chapter. Previously, he served with the Product Show Planning Committee, working in many capacities focusing on education and event exhibitors, culminating in chairing the committee for two years before joining the ISPE Boston Board of Directors in August 2018.

A former Submarine Officer in the U.S. Navy, Tom has over 18 years of experience managing projects and teams, with eight of those in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from Cornell University and earned a Master's degree in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University.

Founded in 1992, the ISPE Boston Area Chapter is the largest and most active chapter of the ISPE, an international organization whose mission is to deliver technical and operational solutions to support pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical professionals across the globe. The Boston Area Chapter now provides educational, career development and networking opportunities to over 1,700 technical professionals across New England.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 46 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

